I need help with
Building a Community
From social media marketing and content creation to analytics and community strategy, we bring you the best Community Management team for your business.
1. Tell us what you need
Tell us about your requirements, budget, timeline and any specific community services you require.
2. Your community team is assigned
We work with you to make sure the right specialists from our team are assigned to your business.
3. Onboarding and execution
Onboard your community team, set the goals, tasks and vision. We work closely together to define the strategy and execute.
Some companies we've worked with
We work with a number of great early-stage startups too!
What we do
We believe that community is everything. There are so many different parts of building a community and we ensure our specialists cover everything you need.
Social media management
Content creation
Community strategy
Social media advertising
Monitoring
Newsletter management
Growth experiments
Blog maintenance
Event planning
Customer support
Analytics
Community engagement
We take care of legal, billing, process management and vetting of talent so that our CMs can focus on what they do best, building meaningful communities.
We are a community-focused startup with 10+ years of experience in building communities and social media marketing. We love working with companies who are open-minded with experimenting to find what works for building a meaningful community.
Simple, custom pricing
Packages start from $2000/month (£1,500)
Team effort
Instead of offering one person to fulfil your needs, we ensure the right mix of experts are there to support you. As community involves multiple tasks, we provide multiple people.
Flexible
You decide what services your business requires. Tell us what you need and we'll discuss a strategy that suits you.
Affordable
Our services scale with your business. We have the resources to grow with the community we build together.
Experienced
We have built up a wealth of experience working with big corporate brands, Silicon Valley startups and even Blockchain companies.
Meet the team
We are a remote team with a global mindset who manage clients from Singapore to Mexico
Want to join us? Apply here
Frequently asked questions
Have something else on your mind? Message us on Twitter
Should I use tribe or hire a Community Manager?
We offer the benefit of multiple specialists rather than one person fits all. This allows us to be more efficient than a full-time employee.
What tools do you use?
We've tested many tools and adapt to different businesses. However, we love Slack, Buffer, G-Drive, Dropbox, and many others. Just ask 😊
Can you just run my social media ads?
Absolutely. We have a few team members who are solely focused on social ads and have been for the past 5+ years for a range of clients, big and small. You define the budget and we will run targeting tests to ensure your Cost per Acquisition (or other metrics) are effetive.
What are growth experiments?
We've built custom software to allow our clients to run any type of growth-related test (with support from us). It breaks down the impact, confidence and ease of implementation, how to run them, what tasks need to be done and what was successful to be able to run the test again.
Do I get campaign results reporting?
When discussing your needs we can factor this in. Usually, we put together a deck of the topline results and run through in a monthly call.
How frequent is communication?
Your Community team is your point of contact. You can email/Slack them whenever suits you and they will respond (depending on timezones).
How does tribe compare to other community services?
We focus on community. We don't execute social media campaigns without first thinking of the impact to what it means to your community.
Do you offer services not on the list?
With the experience of our talented team, we are lucky to be able to offer bespoke needs if the services are not listed.
Can I cancel at any time?
Yes. We’re not going to lock you in to anything. Get in touch with us and we’ll cancel your account at the beginning of the next billing period.
Part of The Upstarters family
© 2018 The Upstarters Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Registered at Companies House. Company number: 10938672