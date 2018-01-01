I need help with

Building a Community

From social media marketing and content creation to analytics and community strategy, we bring you the best Community Management team for your business.

1. Tell us what you need

Tell us about your requirements, budget, timeline and any specific community services you require.

2. Your community team is assigned

We work with you to make sure the right specialists from our team are assigned to your business.

3. Onboarding and execution

Onboard your community team, set the goals, tasks and vision. We work closely together to define the strategy and execute.

Some companies we've worked with

We work with a number of great early-stage startups too!

What we do

We believe that community is everything. There are so many different parts of building a community and we ensure our specialists cover everything you need.

Social media management

Content creation

Community strategy

Social media advertising

Monitoring

Newsletter management

Growth experiments

Blog maintenance

Event planning

Customer support

Analytics

Community engagement

We take care of legal, billing, process management and vetting of talent so that our CMs can focus on what they do best, building meaningful communities.

We are a community-focused startup with 10+ years of experience in building communities and social media marketing. We love working with companies who are open-minded with experimenting to find what works for building a meaningful community.

Simple, custom pricing

Packages start from $2000/month (£1,500)

Team effort

Instead of offering one person to fulfil your needs, we ensure the right mix of experts are there to support you. As community involves multiple tasks, we provide multiple people.

Flexible

You decide what services your business requires. Tell us what you need and we'll discuss a strategy that suits you.

Affordable

Our services scale with your business. We have the resources to grow with the community we build together.

Experienced

We have built up a wealth of experience working with big corporate brands, Silicon Valley startups and even Blockchain companies.

Meet the team

We are a remote team with a global mindset who manage clients from Singapore to Mexico

Frequently asked questions

Should I use tribe or hire a Community Manager?

We offer the benefit of multiple specialists rather than one person fits all. This allows us to be more efficient than a full-time employee.

What tools do you use?

We've tested many tools and adapt to different businesses. However, we love Slack, Buffer, G-Drive, Dropbox, and many others. Just ask 😊

Can you just run my social media ads?

Absolutely. We have a few team members who are solely focused on social ads and have been for the past 5+ years for a range of clients, big and small. You define the budget and we will run targeting tests to ensure your Cost per Acquisition (or other metrics) are effetive.

What are growth experiments?

We've built custom software to allow our clients to run any type of growth-related test (with support from us). It breaks down the impact, confidence and ease of implementation, how to run them, what tasks need to be done and what was successful to be able to run the test again.

Do I get campaign results reporting?

When discussing your needs we can factor this in. Usually, we put together a deck of the topline results and run through in a monthly call.

How frequent is communication?

Your Community team is your point of contact. You can email/Slack them whenever suits you and they will respond (depending on timezones).

How does tribe compare to other community services?

We focus on community. We don't execute social media campaigns without first thinking of the impact to what it means to your community.

Do you offer services not on the list?

With the experience of our talented team, we are lucky to be able to offer bespoke needs if the services are not listed.

Can I cancel at any time?

Yes. We’re not going to lock you in to anything. Get in touch with us and we’ll cancel your account at the beginning of the next billing period.

